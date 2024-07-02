The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Nader Ripped After Blaming High Court Immunity Ruling On Hillary

Ralph Nader — who ran as a third party candidate during the 2000 presidential election, ultimately handing George W. Bush a win — said on Monday that the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling of presidential immunity in favor of Donald Trump is Hillary Clinton's fault.

Taking to social media, Nader wrote: "A dictatorial, unelected majority in the Supreme Court has just rendered America a dictatorial president above the law. Thank you Hillary Clinton, whose blundering campaign let the dictatorial Trump become president and led to a rightwing dictatorial majority on the Supreme Court."

A slew of legal and political experts swiftly called out the former presidential hopeful.


The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal replied: "MAYBE CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS ISN'T THERE TO WRITE THIS OPINION TODAY IF YOU DON' T RUN FOR PRESIDENT OR DID YOU THINK PEOPLE WOULD FORGET THAT ON TODAY OF ALL MOTHERF—KING DAYS???"

MSNBC columnist Katelyn Burns added: "This man is responsible for the appointment of the guy who wrote the opinion and a second vote for it."

American Enterprise Institute emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein said: "Sorry, Ralph, you of all people have no standing here."

Bradley P. Moss wrote: "Ralph, kindly excuse yourself from this discussion. You and your ilk are forever the election spoilers who helped make this possible."

Mississippi Free Press news editor Ashton Pittman said: "Absolutely nobody needed to hear from Ralph Nader today."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

