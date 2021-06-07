The National Memo Logo

Twitter Suspends Naomi Wolf For Spreading Covid-19 Myths And Misinformation

Naomi Wolf

Twitter has suspended author Naomi Wolf after she posted outlandish vaccine misinformation on the platform, including a claim that the shots were a “software platform that can receive uploads." The author of the 1991 feminist classic The Beauty Myth: How Images of Beauty Are Used Against Women also spread myths about the pandemic itself, and lockdowns, The Guardian reported. In addition, Wolf has compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top White House adviser on the coronavirus pandemic and a respected household name, to Satan before her 140,000-plus followers, BBC News reported. She also tweeted th...

Greene Demands Biden Respond On Wuhan Lab Questions…By June 31!

@AJPennyfarthing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A couple of days ago, alleged congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a letter to Joe Biden. I read it; you don't have to. Unless you read at a third grade level or worse, it might be hard for you to follow. It essentially boils down to "Wuhan lab … Chinese-made virus … fire Fauci or we'll impeach him … but his EMAILS, derpity-derpity-derp."

marjorie taylor greene

