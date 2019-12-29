Navy SEALS Denounce War Criminal Pardoned By Trump

Edward Gallagher, the Navy SEAL Donald Trump shielded from discipline despite graphic accusations of committing war crimes, was described by his fellow Navy SEALs as an “evil” and “toxic” man who ” just wants to kill anybody he can,” according to a report from the New York Times.

According to the New York Times’ report — which is based on videos and text messages that were part of the trial against the Navy SEAL — Gallagher’s fellow Navy SEALs risked their careers by coming forward to tell military investigators about Gallagher’s alleged conduct, including allegedly shooting civilians, and murdering a captive with a hunting knife and then taking a photo with the body “as if it were a trophy.”

The men who came forward to report Gallagher also expressed frustration about Gallagher’s trial, in which prosecutorial malpractice helped get Gallagher acquitted of some of the more severe war crime charges he faced.

“This stuff is frustrating to read and makes it seem like Eddie will possibly get away with murder (literally),” Special Operator First Class Dylan Dille texted a group of Navy SEALs who reported Gallagher’s alleged conduct, according to records obtained by the New York Times. “Let’s not forget there are 7-12 of us in here who had the balls to tell the truth about what Eddie has done.”

Trump, for his part, stepped in to pardon Gallagher and prevent him from being disciplined — a move the secretary of the Navy did not want to honor and thus led to his ouster. A number of military leaders opposed Trump’s interference in the Navy discipline process against Gallagher, saying it could lead troops to believe they can break rules and commit crimes without facing any consequences.

Trump later invited Gallagher to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, for a holiday party, according to a photo Gallagher posted to an Instagram account belonging to himself and his wife, Andrea.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.