The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New York Attorney General Issues Subpoenas To Ivanka and Don Jr.

Eric Trump And Don Jr. Whining Constantly: ‘It Isn’t Fair’
Eric Trump And Don Jr. Whining Constantly: ‘It Isn’t Fair’

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. to obtain testimony related to the Trump Organization’s finances and business practices.

The subpoenas are attached to a civil investigation, and were served last month, The New York Times reports.

James has also issued a subpoena to Donald Trump which is being battled in court by the former president’s attorneys.

That case centers on accusations Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets when communicating with banks for credit and loans, but deflated their value for tax purposes.

CNN’s Sonia Moghe notes that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., along with the former president, have now been “added to the case as respondents.”

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
trump organization

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Children Resisting Subpoenas From New York Attorney General

#EndorseThis: Don Jr. May Need That Drug Test His Daddy Urged For Biden
Screenshot from Twitter

Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump are refusing to comply with legal subpoenas issued by the New York State Attorney General.

AG Letitia James subpoenaed the Trump siblings last month, but according to ABC News court documents say a “dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas.”

Keep reading... Show less
trump children

DOJ Might Already Have Arrested Senior Trump Officials

What Merrick Garland Must Do Now
What Merrick Garland Must Do Now

Attorney General Merrick Garland has received harsh criticism for apparently not having indicted any top Trump associates for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But one national security expert argued on Sunday that we might not know if arrests have occurred.

One of Garland's prominent critics is the man who taught him constitutional law at Harvard Law School.

Keep reading... Show less
merrick garland
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}