House Select Committee Issues Subpoenas To Eric Trump And Kim Guilfoyle

Eric Trump Issued Subopoena By January 6th Commitee

Image via screengrab

For the first time, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued a subpoena for a Trump family member’s records.

CNN reports Tuesday evening the Committee “has subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with” Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle has served as the finance chair of a Trump fundraising committee and is engaged to the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.

“It appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena that targeted a member of the Trump family, in what marks a significant escalation of the investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection,” CNN reports. “The records may also help the committee flesh out the text messages and phone records it has received from others, like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as fundraisers and rally organizers.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Eric Trump

