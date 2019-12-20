NY Times, Mainstream Outlets Normalized Trump’s Dingell Slur

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

At his rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, last night during the House vote to impeach him, President Donald Trump suggested the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) was “looking up” from hell because his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), supported Trump’s impeachment. The New York Times and other mainstream media outlets then wrongly normalized Trump’s comment by failing to acknowledge it in headlines and tweets about the rally.

CNN laid out how it happened:

President Donald Trump attacked Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell, during a rally on Wednesday, implying the former congressman was “looking up” from hell.

“Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty,” Trump said of the congresswoman, noting he was watching her on television during impeachment proceedings.

Trump said that he gave the family the “A-plus treatment” after John Dingell died, and that the congresswoman, who now holds his seat in the House, told Trump during an emotional call following John Dingell’s funeral that her husband would have been “thrilled” by the respect shown for him during his funeral and “he’s looking down” on the ceremonies.

“Maybe he’s looking up,” Trump said, drawing some moans and groans from those in Battle Creek, Michigan, about two hours away from Debbie Dingell’s district. “Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Congresswoman Dingell later explained on Twitter that Trump’s words severely hurt her.

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

The New York Times published a tweet and a headline summing up Trump’s rally without mentioning his disgusting comment.

President Trump used a rally in Michigan, a vital electoral state, to deliver his response after he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives https://t.co/jDr0SZqdsa — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) December 19, 2019

Makes it sound like it was a normal, rational rally, instead of the crazy shit show that it was because the @nytimes cannot help itself. https://t.co/tfrMH8AKoq — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 19, 2019

From this headline you’d almost think Trump got onstage and gave a cogent, seasoned response to being impeached instead of ranting incoherently about washing machines and insinuating a local war hero and congressman was watching from Hell. https://t.co/mv4MxP6OrF — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) December 19, 2019

the article is as bad as you imagine…..”His rejoinder presented the remarkable image of a combative president standing unbowed” https://t.co/bGohXcDLnC — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 19, 2019

I just can’t even…how many editors did this have to go through? https://t.co/nntRtbg6JV — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 19, 2019

But the Times was not the only mainstream outlet that normalized Trump’s despicable comment:

Some others even treated it as a joke:

what in the actual fuck is this headline pic.twitter.com/y70txlAvny — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 19, 2019

Some of these mainstream news outlets, along with others, had also normalized the unhinged six-page rant about impeachment that Trump sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday.