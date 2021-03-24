The National Memo Logo

Prosecutors: Oath Keepers Plotted With Proud Boys Before Capitol Attack

Protesters storm the Capitol and halt a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C..

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

A leader of the right-wing Oath Keeper militia group “organized an alliance" with the Proud Boys and a third extremist group ahead of the Capitol storming on January 6, according to a new federal court filing. Kelly Meggs, a self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, “plotted with his co-conspirators to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote, prepared to use violence if necessary, and stormed the Capitol," federal prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing opposing Meggs' release pending trial. The court filing marks the first time prosecutors have offered pro...

New Video Shows ‘Close Ally’ Of Rep. Greene Inside Capitol On Jan. 6

@alexvhenderson

Former President Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Screenshot from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Instagram (realmarjoriegreene)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

More than two months into Joe Biden's presidency, videos continue to offer insight into the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol Building and the insurrectionists who tried to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's Electoral College victory over then-President Donald Trump. And one of those insurrectionists, according to CNN reporters Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck, is a "close ally" of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

