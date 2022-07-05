The National Memo Logo

On Trump’s Unhappy Fourth, He Had A Shrieking Social Meltdown

Former President Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump is celebrating July 4th by raging against his detractors on his Twitter-knockoff app Truth Social.

In a trio of angry rants, Trump railed against Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) – the vice-chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol – for suggesting on Sunday that the bipartisan panel is likely to make multiple criminal referrals to the Justice Department to indict Trump for trying to overthrow the federal government.

Trump rehashed his "no collusion" defense to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign's ties to Russia, referred to the "Fake Unselect Committee" as a "witch hunt," repeated his lie that the 2020 election was stolen, expressed how disappointed he is in the state of the country, and conceded that he is not, in fact, the president.


Post number one, 9:28 a.m.:

Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history. Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about! Why doesn’t she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn’t properly protect the Capitol?

Post number two, 10:00 a.m.:

Why doesn’t the highly partisan Unselect Committee of political Thugs, the same people (all Trump haters & profiteers - books, speeches, etc.) that were involved with Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the 'No Collusion' Mueller Report and, overall, the GREATEST WITCH HUNT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, go after the people who have been rioting, burning down cities, leading the massive crime wave, & killing many all over the U.S., including drug & human traffickers? No, let’s get 'Trump'!

Post number three, 10:20 a.m.:

I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now, with a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market start in History, the highest Energy Prices EVER, and that is the Good News. Happy Fourth of July!!! ((Don’t worry, We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and remember, none of these terrible events would have happened if I were President!!!))

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

