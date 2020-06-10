Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

Outcry In Georgia Over Massive Voting Delays

Many Republicans have echoed President Donald Trump's claims that mail-in voting is bad and that voting should almost always be done in person. But on Tuesday's primary in Georgia, in-person voting did not go smoothly at all — and a video posted on Twitter shows an angry, frustrated voter in that state complaining about the problems she experienced at the polls.

According to Politico reporters Zach Montellaro and Laura Barrón-López, Georgia voters have been subjected to multiple problems — from voting machines that weren't working to hours spent waiting in long lines.

In the video, the voter can be seen pounding on her car while declaring, "This is wrong! This is America! Please, God, help us!"

The voter continues, "I mean it! This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." And she advised: "Everybody, tweet the networks. Everybody, please! Radio stations, everybody. Tweet, everybody. Please, everybody, we cannot tolerate this."

In Politico, Montellaro and Barrón-López explain, "Since polls opened early Tuesday morning, voters in Georgia — especially in and around Atlanta — have reported problems with voting machines and long lines, with some voters leaving without casting a ballot. The problems are a troubling sign for the burgeoning swing state's ability to handle the expected high turnout for November's presidential election."

According to Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the problems that Georgia voters have been complaining about are not isolated incidents. Clarke told Politico, "We've received reports about long lines, polling sites that have opened late and broken machines. What's disturbing is that these problems appear widespread and not isolated."

Clarke added, "It has been most disturbing to hear about voters who have given up. Voters who were not able to withstand the long wait times, voters who had one shot this morning. Those are people who may be flatly disenfranchised."

Nse Ufot, executive director of New Georgia Project, described problems at the polls in Fulton County, Georgia and told Politico, "It's a hot, flaming, fucking mess."

Trump’s Support Declines Among White Voters, Recent Polls Show

If President Donald Trump is reelected in November, he will need a heavy and enthusiastic turnout among white voters — especially older white male voters in swing states and red states. But Greg Sargent, in his Washington Post column, discusses what could prove to be a major problem for Trump in this year's election: decreasing supporting among whites.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Sargent, has been cutting into Trump's white support. Sargent notes that "a new analysis by Nate Cohn of the Upshot, and some new Post polling, shed fresh light on why" Trump's white support "might be failing — and on what it means that Trump's alchemical powers are deserting him."

