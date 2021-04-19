The National Memo Logo

Amazon Claims Right-Wing Social Platform Parler Is Concealing Owners In Legal Dispute

Parler's logo (Image: Parler)

Amazon has accused Parler, the right-wing social media platform formerly hosted on Amazon’s servers, of attempting to conceal the company’s ownership amid continued legal battles between the two companies. “This is a ginned-up effort to try to throw mud at Parler, when Parler has been completely clear about its ownership,” said Angleo Calfo, an attorney representing the platform. Parler asked a Seattle judge to force Amazon to reinstate the website in February, but the judge denied Parler’s request. Parler then issued a new complaint in King County Superior Court, which Amazon then asked to be...

Parler

Seedy Trump Loyalist Punted From Key National Security Post

@alexvhenderson

Photo from NSA.gov

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Washington Post's Ellen Nakashima reports that long-time Trump loyalist Michael Ellis had resigned from his position as top lawyer for the National Security Agency after almost three months of being "sidelined" during Joe Biden's presidency. Journalist Steve Benen, in an op-ed for MSNBC's website, lays out some reasons why Ellis' departure from the NSA is an important development and a positive thing.

