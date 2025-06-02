WATCH: Trump Nominee Says It's 'Very Based' To Think Women Shouldn't Vote
On May 29, President Donald Trump “nominated Paul Ingrassia, a former far-right podcast host now serving as the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security, to a new important role: head of the Office of Special Counsel, an independent corruption-fighting agency that safeguards federal whistle-blowers and enforces some ethics laws,” as reported by The New York Times.
ALAN JACOBY (HOST): I don't want a woman as a vice president. My wife – I am married to the biggest misogynist this side of the Mississippi, by the way.
My wife literally thinks women should not vote. I tend to agree with her a lot –
PAUL INGRASSIA (GUEST): She’s very based.
JACOBY: Unless of course you’re voting for Donald Trump.
…
And Nikki Haley, forget about it. Forget Nikki Haley birdbrain, warmonger. It's – There's no way. I'd have to agree with Tucker Carlson. I'd have a hard time if that was the VP choice because she'll be just eyeing for 2028 or whatever the case is if they could somehow take Trump out, and I just I could not, I couldn't see it.
INGRASSIA: She's so terrible. She's so incompetent. I mean, it's amazing that she even had that position as ambassador to the United Nations. I mean, I can't believe this woman made it so far in her professional political career given how dumb she just sounds on the campaign trail. And the fact that she is so, I mean, she's pretty decently financially supported. I mean, you really just question the sanity of the people who are behind her. I mean, this woman sounds like a child.
She shouldn't even, you know, she shouldn't, she should be stripped of all of her titles. She should be deported if you were to ask me, you know, to tell you the truth, even though I realize she's — I guess she was born here.
