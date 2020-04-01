‘People Are Dying’: Sports Radio’s Mike Francesca Dumps Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Sports radio host Mike Francesca fumed this week over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by President Donald Trump, whom the shock jock has long supported.

He skewered Trump’s attempts to minimize the crisis overwhelming the health system in New York City and other parts of the country, taking issue with the president’s recent claim that he’ll have done a good job if only between 100,000 and 200,000 people die from the outbreak.

“How can you have a scoreboard that says that 2,000 people have died, and tell us it’s OK if another 198,000 die, that’s a good job? How is that a good job in our country?” Francesca said. “It’s a good job if nobody else dies! Not if another 198,000 people die! So now 200,000 people are disposable?”

The host also took issue with the president’s insinuation that hospitals are asking for too much personal protective equipment, such as masks, and that they might be hoarding it or stealing some of the supplies.

“There’s a disconnect!” he said. “We’re watching people die, and now we know people who died. And we’re not seeing one or two people die in our neighborhood, we’re seeing them die by the tens and twenties, by the day! They’re bringing people out of the hospital in Queens in body bags, five minutes from where he grew up! We here know this isn’t right.”

He continued: “They don’t have the supplies they need! So don’t give me the MyPillow guy doing a song and dance up here on a Monday afternoon, when people are dying in Queens! Get this stuff made, get this stuff where it needs to go, and get the boots on the ground. Treat this like the crisis it is!”

This last remark referred to Trump’s press conference on Monday, which included an appearance by the CEO of MyPillow excessively praising Trump.

Watch a clip of Francesca’s remarks below: