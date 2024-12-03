Hegseth Confronted Over Alleged 'Alcohol Problem' On Capitol Hill
Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, already faced sexual assault allegations on top of his lack of experience within the Department of Defense. But on Sunday, The New Yorker published a bombshell report containing more allegations against the MAGA pick.
In the past, the potential DOD secretary is said to have been "repeatedly intoxicated on the job," according to the report.
Confronted by a swarm of reporters during his visit to Capitol Hill Monday, Hegseth — while walking with security — was asked by one reporter, "Do you have an alcohol problem?"
The Fox News host ignored the question.
In her report published by the New Yorker, journalist Jane Mayer wrote, "A trail of documents, corroborated by the accounts of former colleagues" reveals that "at one point, Hegseth had to be restrained while drunk from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his team."
Mayer also interviewed Senate Armed Services Committee senior member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who spoke to Hegseth's alleged alcohol problems.
"Much as we might be sympathetic to people with continuing alcohol problems, they shouldn't be at the top of our national-security structure," the Connecticut lawmaker said. "It's dangerous."
