The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Hegseth Nomination Failing As GOP Senators Start To Back Away

@MJBoddie
Hegseth Nomination Failing As GOP Senators Start To Back Away

Sen. Joni Ernst

As sexual assault allegations pile up against Donald Trump defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Republican lawmakers are questioning whether the Fox News host will make it through the confirmation process.

CNN's Manu Raju reported via X: "New on Pete Hegseth’s tough road to confirmation. [Senator] Joni Ernst (R-IA), a victim of sexual assault, plans to have a 'really frank and thorough conversation' with Hegseth amid misconduct allegations."

Raju continued, "Roger Wicker, incoming chairman, told me of the whistleblower report detailed in the New Yorker article about his time running veterans group: 'I’m sure I’ll see it.'"

The New Yorker published a bombshell report Monday revealing that in addition to the sexual assault allegations against him, Hegseth is allegedly known to have been drunk "on the job" on several occasions.

Additionally, the CNN reporter noted that [Senator] Susan Collins (R-ME) says the FBI should investigate the Hegseth allegations," while "several" Republicans are "uncertain they can back" the Fox News host.

In opposition to his colleagues, Senator Kevin Cramer said earlier today that "standards have 'evolved' since the last Defense nominee was voted down in 1989," adding, "I'm interested in who Pete Hegseth is today."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pete hegseth

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}