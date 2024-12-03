Republican Senator Displays GOP's Truly Abject Submission To Trump
Despite Donald Trump's lengthy list of Cabinet nomination announcements less than one month after his White House win, the president-elect's transition team has yet to agree to FBI background checks on the MAGA picks.
Nominees like Fox News host Pete Hegseth and conspiracy theorist Kash Patel are broiled in controversy, as Hegseth faces piling sexual assault and alcohol abuse allegations, and Patel has promised to punish members of the media and any Trump enemy in government.
Still, some Republican leaders don't think FBI checks are necessary at all.
On Monday, the Washington Post's Liz Goodwin reported via X: "Sen [Michael] Crapo (R-ID) on whether nominees should get a full FBI background check: 'My position is what President Trump decides to do is what I will support.'"
HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte replied: "If He says the kool-aid is excellent, then it is excellent and I shall drink it all."
Bobby Kogan, senior director of policy at American Progress, commented: "imagine saying this out loud"
Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) added: "It. Is. A. Cult."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
