Russian TV Ecstatic Over Patel, Who 'Will Quickly Dismantle America'
Russian state-owned broadcast channels have been bullish on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet. But hosts on one channel are particularly enthusiastic about two appointees. And they're specifically excited because they believe the Cabinet will quickly bring about the destabilization of the United States.
In a segment posted to YouTube by Russian Media Monitor (a channel created by Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis) Russia-1 anchor Vladimir Solovyov recently heaped praise on Kash Patel, who Trump has nominated to be the next FBI director. Solovyov said that he "really really like[s]" most of Trump's nominees, though he lamented that the Senate "will not let them in." Davis noted that Solovyov and the rest of the panel were "thrilled" about the incoming administration given his Cabinet appointees.
"And the Lord destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah," Solovyov said. "What an excellent team is coming along with Trump! Not with respect to Ukraine, but as far as everything else goes, if they are allowed to get in, they will quickly dismantle America, brick by brick."
"Trump's nominee to head the FBI, Kash Patel, is simply on fire," Solvyov continued, before playing a clip of Patel describing how he would shut down the J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington, D.C. and turn it into a "museum of the Deep State" while scattering its 7,000 employees across the U.S.
"He's a beaut! He is very, very good!" Solovyov added.
Another panelist — professor Andrey Sidorov, who is the Dean of the School of World Politics at Moscow State University — was complimentary of both Patel and Secretary of Defense-designate Pete Hegseth, saying that the latter was in the same vein as Patel. Sidorov said he was "fully in support" of Patel leading the FBI, and exclaimed that "another one like him will head the Defense Department."
Aside from Patel and Hegseth, other Trump Cabinet picks have also received high marks from Russian state media hosts. Director of National Intelligence-designate Tulsi Gabbard has been praised for her friendliness to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Keith Kellogg, who Trump picked to be special envoy for Ukraine, reportedly got a "lukewarm reaction" from Moscow.
Watch the video of the panel below (comments about Patel and Hegseth start at around the 6:15 mark).
