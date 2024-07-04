Former GOP Governor Compares Trump's Project 2025 To 'Nazi Manifesto'
In an interview earlier this week with the right-wing Real America's Voice network, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts praised the Supreme Court's Monday immunity ruling in favor of Donald Trump, and appeared to threaten violence against Democrats should the former president lose his reelection bid in November.
"In spite of all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win," Roberts said. "We're in the process of taking this country back. We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless, if the left allows it to be."
Earlier this year, legal analyst and New York University professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat told MSNBC's Ali Velshi that the far-right organization's Project 2025 "would effectively transform American government from a meritocratic democracy to a regime resembling Vladimir Putin's Russia."
Months later, a former Republican leader is warning that the GOP's plan also resembles former Nazi Party Adolf Hitler's manifesto, Mein Kampf.
Speaking with MSNBC's Katie Phang on Wednesday, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman (R) said, "If you look at Project 2025, and compare it to the Nazis' manifesto, it's very, very scary. There's so many parallels there of what can be done, of what they're promising in 2025 to do. Do away with the justice system, basically. Get rid of all public servants, do away with actually every department and agency that provides any kind of stability for this country. It's really frightening. The people who say 'Oh, well, he'll never do that.' Why would you say that? If you believe he's gonna cut taxes, and you believe he's gonna do away with regulation, why don't you believe the rest of it? You can't have it both ways. Our democracy is teetering the brink right now."
In December, while speaking to an Iowa rally crowd, Trump denied that he'd ever read the manifesto.
ABC News reported, "Trump's denial that he had read Hitler's memoir came after he has made a series of incendiary remarks in recent weeks referring to his political opponents as 'vermin' and saying illegal immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country.'"
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.