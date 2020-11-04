Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Photo Of Woman Flicking Off Trump On Election Day Goes Viral

Photo from Jay Westcott/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Photojournalist Jay Westcott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It's gone viral.

Wescott works for Arlington Now, a northern Virginia publication, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it's received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.


If the image seems a little familiar, a photo of another woman giving Trump the finger in 2017 also went viral. That woman, Juli Briskman, lost her job but later ran for office in Loudoun County, Virginia and was elected.

Wescott's photo is getting s lot of attention today:










Related Articles Around the Web
jay westcott
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Pennsylvania AG: We're Counting Every Vote No Matter What Trump Threatens

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on CNN

CNN screenshot

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said on Wednesday that he doesn't "pay a whole lot of attention" to Donald Trump's threats to take a case about stopping the vote count in Pennsylvania to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday night, Trump prematurely and inaccurately proclaimed victory in the election and said of ongoing vote counting in states like Pennsylvania, "We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop."

Asked about Trump's comments on CNN, Shapiro dismissed the threat and went on to say that mail-in votes would be counted.

"The president wants this settled. Joe Biden wants it settled. The people of Pennsylvania want it settled. My kids want it settled, right? And the best way to settle this is to count. And to make sure that we have an accurate count. And that all legal, eligible votes are part of that process," Shapiro said.

While Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania of nearly 700,000 votes on election nights, counting of absentee ballots was delayed and it is expected that the bulk of the 1.4 million remaining ballots will favor Joe Biden.


From Your Site Articles
pennsylvania vote