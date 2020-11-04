Photo Of Woman Flicking Off Trump On Election Day Goes Viral
November 04 | 2020
Photo from Jay Westcott/ Twitter
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Photojournalist Jay Westcott posted a photo of a woman stopping to give President Donald Trump the finger through his bulletproof presidential limousine on Election Day. It's gone viral.
Wescott works for Arlington Now, a northern Virginia publication, and posted the tweet Tuesday afternoon. In just 90 minutes it's received over 55,000 likes, and more than 12,000 retweets and quote tweets.
An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop… https://t.co/21GNmS64F1— Jay Westcott (@Jay Westcott)1604432961.0
If the image seems a little familiar, a photo of another woman giving Trump the finger in 2017 also went viral. That woman, Juli Briskman, lost her job but later ran for office in Loudoun County, Virginia and was elected.
Wescott's photo is getting s lot of attention today:
Thank you for your service! https://t.co/3W5lf4hxcN— David Rothschild (@David Rothschild)1604436421.0
@jwestcottphoto Some heroes don't wear capes...— WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🗳COUNT THE VOTES🗳️ (@WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🗳COUNT THE VOTES🗳️)1604434519.0
@jwestcottphoto How it started: How it's going: https://t.co/9PEaqpeDh9— Keith S Kerr (@Keith S Kerr)1604436556.0
Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/0F8rDTSiOz— Ben Rhodes (@Ben Rhodes)1604438068.0
I wasn’t there. Damn. https://t.co/dfdRrELhkI— Gen Michael Hayden (@Gen Michael Hayden)1604436919.0
What I wouldn’t give for the chance to do this. https://t.co/8EsqI2nMu7— Reza Aslan (@Reza Aslan)1604436736.0
Ma’am, if you see this, please know I will contribute to your post-election alcohol fund or alternative bacchanalia… https://t.co/qnKX8R2ft4— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1604438808.0
She represents all of the suburban woman who will be flipping off Trump this election. https://t.co/B6X6sKEXYf— Scott Nevins (@Scott Nevins)1604436452.0
OMFG who is this and how can I send her a pizza? 😂♥️ https://t.co/38F1oW4rF0— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@Holly Figueroa O'Reilly)1604434466.0
