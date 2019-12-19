Press Secretary Says He’s ‘Working’ — But Trump Spends All Day On Twitter

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Donald Trump was “working all day,” adding that Trump “could catch some proceeding between meetings.”

At 12:36 p.m., Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted Grisham’s statement: “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”

However, just minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps missive on Twitter raging against the impeachment proceedings.

At 12:44 p.m., less than 10 minutes later, Trump tweeted: “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

This was one of numerous tweets Trump sent out as the House debated the two articles of impeachment that will be voted on at the end of the day. By early afternoon on Wednesday, Trump tweeted 19 times and retweeted 22 times. Twenty-four of these instances happened during the proceedings.

Many of his tweets were quotes from Republicans who were appearing on Fox News, including Ken Starr, the investigator whose report was integral in former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who spouts white supremacy on his program.

Trump also retweeted tweets from weeks ago about the inspector general report on the origins of the Russia investigation — possibly an effort to change the subject from impeachment.

And ultimately, he sought to defend his actions that led to his impending impeachment, claiming he did “nothing wrong” despite the ample evidence that he withheld military aid to Ukraine that Congress had appropriated in order to force the country to investigate his political rival.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, capitalizations his own. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

