Teachers Union Chief Backs Mandatory Vaccination In Schools

Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers.

Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro/TNS

Teachers should be required to get COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the American Federation of Teachers said Sunday. The union currently favors vaccinations on a voluntary basis, but its president Randi Weingarten said her views have changed as COVID-19 case numbers have spiked nationwide. She’ll urge the group to revisit its stance when she meets with other leaders this week. “As a matter of personal conscience, I think that we need to be working with our employers, not opposing them, on vaccine mandates,” Weingarten told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The delta variants are alarming. And the spread ...

Remaking Our Military To Serve The American People

Photo by Beverly & Pack is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

As a ROTC cadet and an Air Force officer, I was a tiny part of America's vast Department of Defense (DoD) for 24 years until I retired and returned to civilian life as a history professor. My time in the military ran from the election of Ronald Reagan to the reign of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. It was defined by the Cold War, the collapse of the Soviet Union, America's brief unipolar moment of dominance and the beginning of its end, as Washington embroiled itself in needless, disastrous wars in Afghanistan and Iraq after the 9/11 attacks. Throughout those years of service, I rarely thought about a question that seems ever more critical to me today: What would a real system of American national defense look like?

Keep reading... Show less
DeJoy Hangs On At Post Office As His Company Reaps Huge Bonanza

@corbett_jessica

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Screenshot from C-SPAN

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

U.S. lawmakers and ethics advocates on Friday reiterated calls for firing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after The Washington Post revealed that the United States Postal Service awarded a $120 million contract to XPO Logistics, a company he helped run and "with which his family maintains financial ties."

Keep reading... Show less
