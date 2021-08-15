The National Memo Logo

Texas Judge Delivers Brutal Truth About State’s COVID Nightmare

Judge Clay Jenkins

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

One Texas judge is sharing brutally honest details about the grim situation unfolding among children with COVID in the Lone Star state.

Speaking at a news conference in Dallas, Texas, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins revealed: "In Dallas, we have zero ICU beds left for children."

Jenkins went on to share an example of the worst-case scenario many worried parents are currently faced with as their ill children fight for their lives while hospitalized.

He added, That means if your child's in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect or something and needs an ICU bed, or more likely if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don't have one."

"Your child will wait for another child to die," he said bluntly.

"Your child will just not get on the ventilator, your child will be CareFlighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed," Jenkins added. "But they won't be getting one here unless one clears."

