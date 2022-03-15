The National Memo Logo

During Riot, Rep. Cawthorn Boasted He Had ‘Multiple Weapons’ In Capitol

Rep Cawthorn (R-NC)

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in what is being reported as a video of him calling into right-wing extremist Charlie Kirk‘s radio show on January 6, said he was “armed” and had carried “multiple weapons” into the Capitol building inside his wheelchair.

Cawthorn, who has been labeled part of the “Sedition Caucus,” faced a lawsuit that argued – based on the Fourteenth Amendment – he is ineligible to serve in Congress, based on his role in the insurrection.

“How are you, Congressman? I wish this was under better circumstances. First of all are you safe?” Kirk, the head of the far-right group Turning Point USA, asked Cawthorn.

“Charlie, I’m safe,” Cawthorn replied. “As you know I believe in the Second Amendment as well as a lot of other members, so we are armed, we’re in a safe location. Can’t disclose where.”

“So, you know,” Cawthorn went on to say, “obviously having the wheelchair I’m able to carry many multiple weapons at one time. So you know, everyone around me is armed and you know, I think an armed society is a polite society, so I feel very safe. We don’t have any high nerves here. Everybody’s very, very calm, very sober-minded,” he added, despite multiple reports to the contrary.

The video, posted by PatriotTakes, has gone viral, garnering over 100,000 views in just over one hour.

Watch:

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

madison cawthorn

