Republican Politicians Have Embraced Anti-Semitic Media Over 100 Times
The Republican Party has an antisemitism problem that’s reflected in its support of antisemitic media. Media Matters found more than 100 examples of Republican officials and campaign nominees embracing and promoting antisemitic media figures and outlets in 2021 and 2022.
Republicans have promoted and embraced people who have said that “we don't want people who are Jewish”; stated that Jewish people should “get the fuck out of America”; smeared Jewish people as “deceivers” who “plot,” “lie,” and “do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda”; claimed that there was a “Jew Coup” against former President Donald Trump; and wished for “a total Aryan victory.”
Former President Donald Trump, who is running again for the White House, recently met with two virulent antisemites and admirers of Hitler: Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes. House Republicans are also set to reinstate the committee assignments of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Paul Gosar (AZ), who have both frequently advanced antisemitism.
Antisemitic Media Figures And Outlets
The following antisemitic media figures and outlets are referenced multiple times in this guide:
Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is a streamer who uses his platform to forward white nationalist and antisemitic views. He is a Holocaust denier who has said that he wants “a total Aryan victory”; claimed that Jewish people have too much power; and stated that Jewish people should “get the fuck out of America.”
Andrew Torba and Gab. Torba is the CEO of social media platform Gab, which is a haven for white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and antisemites. Torba has said that he wants to exclude Jewish people from American political life, stating: “We don't want people who are Jewish. … This is an explicitly Christian movement because this is an explicitly Christian country.” He claims that Jewish people have too much power and “we're not bending the knee to the 2% anymore.”
Vincent James Foxx and Daily Veracity. Foxx is a streamer who heads the white nationalist site Daily Veracity. Foxx is a Holocaust denier who has also said that “the Holocaust is weaponized” against white people. He's claimed that Jewish people supposedly “not only control Hollywood, congress, and the media, but they control social media as well.” And he's alleged that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump was “The Jew Coup.”
Allen and Francine Fosdick. The Fosdicks host a streaming program and organize a yearly conference. They have promoted conspiracy theories alleging Jewish people, led by the Rothchilds, have been manipulating events such as wildfires through “space weather” and lasers; aim to subjugate the human race; and perpetuate evil “bloodlines” with other prominent Jewish people.
TruNews. TruNews is an antisemitic outlet led by Rick Wiles. TruNews has claimed that there was a “Jew coup” against former President Donald Trump and that “seditious Jews” were “orchestrating” his “impeachment lynching.” Wiles has said of Jewish people: “They are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda. … You have been taken over by a Jewish cabal.” He’s also claimed that “the American people are being oppressed by Jewish tyrants.”
Jarrin Jackson. Jackson is a streamer who unsuccessfully ran for the Oklahoma state Senate. He said that he “largely” agrees with the conspiracy theories that Jews are “taking over the world” and that they are attempting to get rid of white people through immigration and miscegenation. He’s also stated that he’s “not beholden to Jews” and listed “the Jews” as evidence that “evil exists.”
Republicans Embracing Antisemitic Media From 2021-2022
Across multiple months
- Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar regularly posts on Gab.
- Arizona state Rep. and secretary of state nominee (unsuccessful) Mark Finchem regularly posts on Gab.
- Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers regularly posts on Gab.
- Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward has repeatedly posted on Gab.
- California House nominee (unsuccessful) Mike Cargile regularly posts on Gab.
- Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert regularly posts on Gab.
- Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz regularly posts on Gab.
- Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene regularly posts on Gab.
- Greene madeseven payments totaling $37,761.01 to Gab.
- The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in Idaho endorsed commentator David Reilly for a school board seat in 2021. Reilly has claimed “that ‘Judaism is the religion of anti-Christ,’ and that ‘all Jews are dangerous.’” In 2022, the Kootenai GOP paid $11,000 for “operations” to Reilly and also tried to install him in Idaho Democratic Party leadership. He served as avoting delegate at the Idaho GOP convention.
- Maryland’s gubernatorial nominee (unsuccessful) Dan Cox frequently posted on Gab before removing his account following scrutiny.
- New Hampshire state Rep. Roy Rock regularly posts on Gab.
- New York Rep. Elise Stefanik stood by and defended right-wing commentator and congressional candidate (unsuccessful) Carl Paladino after he said that Hitler is “the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational.”
- North Carolina House nominee (unsuccessful) Sandy Smith regularly posted on Gab.
- Ohio House nominee (unsuccessful) J.R. Majewski regularly posts on Gab.
- Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee (unsuccessful) Doug Mastriano regularly posted on Gab but later removed his account following criticism.
- Washington House nominee (unsuccessful) Joe Kent regularlyposted on Gab.
- The Ashtabula County Republican Party in Ohio regularly posted on Gab before the election.
- The Douglas County Republican Party in Georgia repeatedly posted on Gab before the election.
- The Wyoming Republican Party regularly posts on Gab.
2021
January
- Robert Regan, who would later become a Michigan state House nominee (unsuccessful), wrote a Facebook post that promoted a piece on the fringe right-wing website American Digital News accusing Jewish people, led by the Rothschild family, of causing global problems for their financial benefit.
February
- Paul Gosar was the keynote speaker at Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference. (Gosar and Fuentes met at a restaurant after the event.)
March
- Republican National Committee member Solomon Yue, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Drew Myers reported, appeared on the YouTube program of Greyson Arnold, who has “a history of racist, anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi statements.” During the program, Yue “spoke supportively” of Nick Fuentes. “Yue told CNN in an email he was unaware of the views of either man, Arnold or Fuentes, at the time of the interview and rejected them.”
- Robert Regan used Facebook to agree with an antisemitic meme by QAnon influencer Jordan Sather which stated: “What is the real virus plaguing the world? (((Them))).”
April
- Paul Gosar, as CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported, took a trip to the border with Greyson Arnold.
May
- Paul Gosar praised Fuentes and told people to follow him on Twitter.
- Gosar wrote to the FBI asking for information about its No Fly List. He tweeted of his letter: “Today young America First supporters like @NickJFuentes and tomorrow anyone else the regime dislikes. Secret tribunals and no ability to challenge in court is immoral.”
- Robert Regan shared a meme sourced from the defunct pro-Nazi website smoloko.com that claimed that feminism “is a Jewish program to degrade and subjugate white men.”
June
July
- Wendy Rogers appeared on TruNews.
August
- Kari Lake, as CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski reported, appeared in a photo and video with Greyson Arnold. After he posted the picture of them, Lake responded: “It was a pleasure to meet you, too.”
- Wendy Rogers appeared on TruNews.
- Paul Gosar promoted Daily Veracity on Twitter.
- Gosar promoted Foxx on Twitter.
- Then-Utahstate Rep. Steve Christiansen was interviewed on TruNews.
- Wisconsin state Rep. Timothy Ramthun was interviewed on TruNews.
- Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra was interviewed on TruNews.
- Washington state Rep. Robert Sutherland was interviewed on TruNews.
- South Dakota state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was interviewed on TruNews.
- South Dakota state Rep. Taffy Howard was interviewed on TruNews.
- Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase was interviewed on TruNews.
September
- Paul Gosar twicepromoted Daily Veracity on Twitter.
- Gosartwicepromoted Daily Veracity through his House email list.
October
- Paul Gosar promotedDaily Veracityfourtimes through his House email list.
- Gosar promoted a column by Michelle Malkin on The Unz Review. As The Informant’s Nick Martin wrote, Gosar was promoting a site “that routinely publishes the work of neo-Nazis, white nationalists, and Holocaust deniers” and was founded “by former California businessman Ron Unz, who has written ‘it far more likely than not that the standard Holocaust narrative is at least substantially false, and quite possibly, almost entirely so.’”
November
- Wendy Rogerswrote on Twitter: “Take Nick Fuentes off of the no fly list.”
- Rogers wrote on Twitter: “Put President Trump, Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Nick Fuentes, and others back on Twitter. Take Nick Fuentes off of the No Fly List.”
- Paul Gosar twicepromoted Foxx on Twitter.
- Gosar, as Martin wrote, “retweeted Kyle Clifton, a young antisemite who has called Jews ‘evil’ and described the religion as an ‘elite cabal’ that controls the government and media.”
- Gosar posted a video praising Gab and Andrew Torba.
December
- Wendy Rogers wrote on Twitter after Nick Fuentes called her “based”: “Thank you, Nick Fuentes. We love you.”
- Rogers wrote on Twitter: “Because Nick Fuentes said I am BASED, I am now truly BASED. It is official.”
- Rogers wrote on Twitter: “To everyone who thinks they are BASED. I am officially based because Nick Fuentes said I am based. It is like knighthood. You have to get it from the originator.”
- Rogers wrote on Gab: “I like Stew Peters, Lin Wood, Jarrin Jackson, and Nick Fuentes. I don’t know Baked Alaska but he is growing on me. Anyone who is being harassed by Pelosi’s Fedsurrection gulag team deserves to be heard.”
- Rogers wrote on Gab: “Nick Fuentes and Lin Wood are being attacked by a lot of the same people. The Deep State is after them. That is why I defend them. I can't stand it when communists single out people and take away their rights and attempt to ruin their reputation.”
- Paul Gosar responded to a tweet in which writer Jack Hadfield asked, “Why has Twitter taken down so many people on the populist nationalist right today?” Gosar wrote: “Go to Gab.” Hadfield has moderated a Facebook group that that includes “jokes about the Holocaust” and “antisemitic conspiracy theories.”
2022
January
- Arizona gubernatorial nominee (unsuccessful) Kari Lake wrote on Twitter: “Join me on Gab. So much less vitriol than Twitter and easy to use.”
- Matt Gaetz wrote: “I’m LOVING Gab!”
- Paul Gosar, as the Twitter account AZ Right Wing Watch wrote, shared a tweet from the account “Based Andy Biggs Fan.” The account features antisemitic content.
- Gosar wrote on Gab: “The phony January 6th Committee's partisan witch-hunt continues as they have now set their sights on young conservative Christians like Nick Fuentes. This is pure political persecution and it has to stop. @realnickjfuentes.” Fuentes responded by thanking him.
- Gosar quoted the Gab user “Retardedist Retarded Retard” and wrote: “Thank you all for inviting me onto Gab back in August. I love the platform and I love the communities that use it. Gab is the future of social media - it's an honor to have your support.” The user that Gosar quoted is an antisemiticfan of Nick Fuentes.
- Wendy Rogers wrote on Gab: “Listen to Stew Peters, Bannon’s War Room, Lin Wood, Jarrin Jackson, Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, Tucker, Flyover Conservatives and many others who are exposing the truth. We may not agree with everyone, but there is wisdom in many counselors and it is better than listening to the #MockingbirdMedia.”
- Rogers wrote on Gab: “Free Nick Fuentes. Free everyone. Free speech is not dangerous. Silencing speech is dangerous. If they can ban Fuentes they can ban the gospel.”
- Rogers wrote on Gab: “Good evening to everyone except the people who hate our freedom of speech and want to ban Nick Fuentes.”
- Rogers wrote on Gab: “First they came for Alex Jones and no one said anything. Then they came for Nick Fuentes and no one did anything. Then they came for President Trump. Next they will come for all of us.”
- Rogers wrote on Telegram: “Happy show Anniversary to the most persecuted man in America - Nick Fuentes.”
- Rogers wrote on Telegram: “I like Lin Wood, Andrew Torba, Laura Loomer, Nick Fuentes, and General Flynn. I think I made everyone mad all at the same time. Here we go! #JesusIsKing.”
- Rogers wrote on Telegram: “Any politician who whines about censorship but doesn’t defend President Trump, Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes is a hypocrite.”
- Rogers wrote on Telegram: “The Feds need to restore Nick Fuentes’ ability to travel or they are no better than the USSR. Take him and other patriots off of the no fly list NOW.”
February
- Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at Nick Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference.
- Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who also unsuccessfully ran for governor, spoke at Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference through a prerecorded message.
- Paul Gosar spoke at Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference through a prerecorded message.
- Wendy Rogers spoke at Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference through a prerecorded message.
- McGeachin was pictured with Vincent James Foxx at an event. She was subsequently askedabout it but didn’t condemn him or his antisemitic views.
- Rogers called on Foxx to “run for office.”
- Gosar wrote: “I love Gab!”
March
- Doug Mastriano appeared on Allen and Francine Fosdick’s program.
- Paul Gosar wrote on Gab: “It's amazing what Andrew Torba and his team have done with Gab. I joined this truly free speech platform last November and since then I've watched as the performance, quality, and features have increased astronomically. There's even a Gab marketplace now where users can buy/sell goods and services. Andrew is a pioneer, leading millions away from the information stranglehold of Big Tech. I'm excited to see the Parallel Economy develop further. Gab on!”
- Janice McGeachin defended speaking at Nick Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference on the show of Jack Hadfield, who has moderated a Facebook group that that includes “jokes about the Holocaust” and “antisemitic conspiracy theories.”
April
- Doug Mastriano paid $5,000 to Gab for campaign “consulting.”
- Dan Cox appeared at a conference organized by Allen and Francine Fosdick.
- Mastriano appeared at a conference organized by Allen and Francine Fosdick.
- Maryland attorney general nominee (unsuccessful) Michael Peroutka appeared at a conference organized by Allen and Francine Fosdick.
- Paul Gosar, as AZ Right Wing Watch spotted and journalist Nick Martin wrote, “retweeted a post from an account calling itself ‘Based Paul Gosar Fan.’ The account praises Hitler, posts swastikas and uses the phrase ‘Accelerate hate!’ in its bio. Gosar also follows the account.”
May
- Doug Mastriano appeared in a video interview with Andrew Torba, during which they both praised each other.
- Media Matters documented that Georgia Senate nominee (unsuccessful) Herschel Walker ran advertising on Gab.
- Media Matters documented that Paul Gosar has run advertising on Gab.
June
- Joe Kent gave an interview to Greyson Arnold, as CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported.
- Mark Finchem endorsed Jarrin Jackson.
- Wendy Rogers endorsed Jarrin Jackson.
- Paul Gosar wrote in a fundraising plea on Gab: “Andrew Torba & I have a great relationship and I'm thoroughly satisfied with my decision to join. Since that time, I have been attacked and smeared simply for having an account and posting on this platform to over 120,000 followers and for consistently promoting Gab on my other social media.”
July
- The Washington Republican Party paid Greyson Arnold $821.87 for “payroll,” the Daily Beast reported.
- Wendy Rogers thanked Andrew Torba for endorsing her state senate campaign.
- Mark Finchem thanked Andrew Torba for endorsing his secretary of state campaign.
- Doug Mastriano accepted a campaign donation from Gab CEO Andrew Torba.
August
- J.R. Majewski reaffirmed his support for Gab following criticism in a post on the website.
- Kari Lake endorsed antisemitic commentator Jarrin Jackson’s Oklahoma state senate bid, stating that “the Soros media attack him relentlessly because he's over the target.” Following criticism, she rescinded her endorsement through her campaign.
- Paul Gosar wrote on Gab: “They've been going after Andrew Torba for months now - some would say years - because the platform that he is building threatens the Liberal World Order and their control over what we're allowed to say and see online.”
September
- The Wyoming GOP praised Gab, writing: “The Wyoming Republican Party uses more than just Instagram and Facebook to communicate digitally. Gab is an awesome platform where Republican censorship is not evident. Head over to Gab and follow us @WYGOP.”
- Paul Gosar promoted a filmfeaturing Nick Fuentes, writing: “The persecution against Christians and Conservatives by the Biden Regime brings great dishonor to our country. If Americans do not have the freedom to dissent, then they have no freedom at all.” He later deleted the tweet.
October
- Missouri Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt tweeted that “America needs a @kanyewest @KidRock tour” shortly after Ye wrote his “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet. Schmitt later deleted it and claimed he “wasn't aware of the recent comments.”
- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita tweetedafter Ye’s “death con 3” tweet: “The constant hypocrisy from the media is at an all-time high. They have now gone after Kanye for his new fashion line, his independent thinking, & for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood.”
November
- Doug Mastriano’s campaign, the Daily Beast reported, helped with “a Facebook group which has for months featured a stream of xenophobic, transphobic, and antisemitic memes.”
- Trump had dinner with Ye and Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
- Paul Gosar wrote on Gab: “Gab is like Facebook but with free speech, anonymity, and a parallel economy of businesses who share our American values. The company is owned and run by Christian Americans, and the terms of service is the First Amendment. I'm glad to be here.”
