Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Answers Trump's Attack On TikTok

We'll keep this very brief, because Sarah Cooper did. She posts her artful lip-sync videos on TikTok, which Trump is now proposing to ban (because of her?) or otherwise sanction.

"How to tick tock" is super-short, but you'll get the idea.


