The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

GOP Resolution Would Shut Down Primary Contest To Anoint Trump As Nominee

@crgibs
GOP Resolution Would Shut Down Primary Contest To Anoint Trump As Nominee

David Bossie

Former President Donald Trump

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is now considering a draft resolution that would bring about a swift end to the 2024 Republican primary and cement former President Donald Trump's status as the de facto nominee.

According to a Thursday report in The Dispatch, the RNC resolution — proposed by Trump ally and Maryland RNC committeeman David Bossie — would be considered as soon as next week at the RNC's winter meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024," the resolution reads.

Under current RNC rules, Trump would have to win 1,215 pledged delegates from the various primaries and caucuses holding their contests this winter and spring in order to become the presumptive nominee ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this coming July. Currently, Trump leads in the delegate race with 32 pledged delegates to former UN ambassador Nikki Haley's 17.

However, the RNC is within its rights to change those rules. Should it do so, it would effectively nullify the results of all upcoming primaries and caucuses after just two nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. Haley's team pushed back against the resolution, and fired a shot across the bow at RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

"Who cares what the RNC says?" Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez Cubas told The Dispatch. "We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders. If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley."

The next primary will be in Haley's home state of South Carolina in late February, which will also kick off the winner-take-all stage of the Republican primary, in which the candidate who wins a majority of votes will be awarded 100 percent of that state or territory's delegates.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
gop

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Let Us Now Celebrate E. Jean Carroll, The Woman Who Exposed Trump

@LucianKTruscott
Let Us Now Celebrate E. Jean Carroll, The Woman Who Exposed Trump

E. Jean Carroll

Can you believe the courage of this woman? E. Jean Carroll has received so many death threats that she began deleting them from her email account. She has been a daily recipient of Donald Trump’s lies and invective not just for days, but for years. Every day during her first trial, which she won when the judge found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her, and during her current trial, for Trump having defamed her, she has endured reliving the experience of being raped by Donald Trump and defamed for having told the truth about it, and she has not given up.

Keep reading...Show less
E. Jean Carroll

'I'm Prospecting With Really Wealthy People' Boasts Senate Candidate McCormick

@jeisrael
Dave McCormick

Dave McCormick

Wealthy Connecticut former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick, who has been endorsed by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania to challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey this November, has backed a series of policies that would help very rich individuals and hurt working families. On January 22, he indicated that he is spending half of his time fundraising with out-of-state rich people.

Keep reading...Show less
GOP senators
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}