Republican Senator Still Clueless On How Vaccines Work, Gets Owned By ER Doc

Sen. Johnson Promotes ‘Worst' Anti-Vax Charlatan On Twitter

Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) continues to prove he has the intellectual understanding of a weevil when it comes to the science of vaccines. There exist a great many conservative-leaning quacks that couldn't understand the science of vaccines they asked Alexa, but Senator Johnson appears committed to publically broadcasting his ignorance on television whenever he can.

On a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight with guest host Sean Duffy, Johson called the nation's Covid response a "miserable failure" and castigated Dr. Anthony Fauci for misleading the public about masks and vaccines when, in fact, Dr. Fauci modify his views in light of new scientific developments.

JOHNSON: Listen, we all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be 100% effective, 100% safe, but they’re not. We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch COVID, they can transmit COVID. So what’s the point?

For christ's sake! Even a grad school child understands that vaccines are not full-proof. Dr. Fauci nor anyone at the CDC ever said that vaccines were 100% effective. Conversely, what was said is that vaccines are objectively safer than hospitalizations or death. Senator Johnson is either pretending to be a complete dummy and just wants to spread misinformation so as to make President Biden look bad, or he's really as clueless on vaccines as he is on other important matters. One thing is completely clear when it comes to the science of vaccines: If you’re fully vaccinated, COVID-19 is far less likely to send you to the hospital or cemetery.

The rate among unvaccinated people is exponentially greater than people who received the vaccine.


Johnson, however, appeared to up the ante on stupidity by insisting we’re not recognizing the benefits of natural immunity or the danger from “vaccine injuries.” Indeed, a sore arm, muscle aches, and head tension are all common side effects from the vaccine. Moreover, anyone feeling those effects should be pleased to know that their immune system is strong. Serious adverse events from the Pfizer vaccine, for instance, are less than one percent. More important, studies have shown that the Omicron is so transmissible that it can ravage natural immunity. Duffy said he knows “scores of people who’ve been vaccinated and boosted and they’ve all got Omicron!” Again, failing to understand the difference in outcomes or choosing to promote misinformation to boost ratings. One NYC ER doctor, however, was not having any of it.


Don't expect Senator Johnson to grasp any of this anytime soon.

