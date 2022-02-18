Advertising
Trump Wisconsin loss 12-02-2020 from Shareblue Media on Vimeo
In the video, recorded at the White House, Trump rehashed several repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories and claims about the election as he denied once again that Biden won the race.
Copy of #EndorseThis: 'SNL' Introduces A New Biden In Hilarious Mike Pence Skit
"I'm like Colonel Sanders," Alex Moffat, the new Biden on "Saturday Night Live" said. "Every time you see me I'm a different guy."
That's not the only joke that will have you cackling during this hilarious skit. Jim Carrey, who was Biden on "SNL" for the last few months, is hanging up his hat, but luckily Moffat doesn't miss a beat. As sad as it is to see Jim Carrey go, it is so exciting to see a fresh face portraying President-elect Joe Biden. And, of course, they nailed Mike Pence. Enjoy!
Pence Gets the Vaccine Cold Open - SNL www.youtube.com
