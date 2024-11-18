The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
'Complete Fraud' RFK Jr. Caught Chomping McDonald's Burger With Trump

@MJBoddie
Former President Donald Trump serving french fries at a Philadelphia McDonald's in October 2024

Photo by Doug Mills/pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump and a few of his allies were called out Sunday, in a jab at the president-elect’s health department nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Policy expert Eric Feigl-Ding wrote via X: “Not exactly MAHA—Eating high processed McDonalds burgers and large fries + full sugar Coke.”

The post included a photo of Trump, Donald Trump Jr., billionaire Elon Musk, and RFK Jr., eating McDonalds on a private jet.

robert f. kennedy jr.

