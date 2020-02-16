Right-Wing Outlets Use McCabe Case To Urge Stone Pardon

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters.

Right-wing media immediately seized on the announcement that former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe will not face criminal charges to generate outrage and push for President Donald Trump to pardon his longtime adviser Roger Stone.

Prosecutors announced that they are not pursuing criminal charges against McCabe in a letter on February 14. The investigation began in 2018 after a referral from the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, who alleged that McCabe misled investigators about a media leak. The new announcement from prosecutors indicates that the case against McCabe has been closed.

Right-wing media have called for months for Trump to pardon his longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, who was convicted in federal court on seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering. In particular, right-wing media have ramped up calls for Trump to pardon Stone as the Department of Justice and Stone’s attorneys submitted their recommendations to the court for his sentencing, which will be on February 20. Trump has already granted clemency or pardons to controversial right-wing figures during his term, including Joe Arpaio and Dinesh D’Souza, and the president said on February 12 that he won’t rule out a pardon for Stone.

With the announcement that McCabe will not face criminal charges, right-wing media immediately used it as an opportunity to inaccurately compare him to Stone and to say that Trump needs to pardon Stone. In many cases, they also called for Trump to pardon former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017.

Claiming that DOJ’s treatment of these cases is hypocritical is a bad-faith argument being used to downplay Stone’s crimes and create faux outrage — common tactics of right-wing media. Here are some of the most egregious examples:

Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain

PARDON ROGER STONE https://t.co/sR9whbwtFh — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 14, 2020

IG report found McCabe lies under oath



He was fired for it



No prosecution



ENOUGH.



Pardon Stone and Flynn today, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/sR9whbwtFh — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 14, 2020

DOJ WILL NOT PROSECUTE ANDREW MCCABE: If @realDonaldTrump wants to win in 2020, he MUST pardon Stone and Flynn. https://t.co/7gnhG57EwF — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 14, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong

With the DOJ's decision to drop the charges against McCabe, it's time for Trump to step up and pardon both Flynn and Stone. The base is alienated by a lack of action to defend those who defend the President, which they see as cowardice. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2020

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

BREAKING:



The DOJ is declining to pursue criminal charges against PROVEN liar Andrew McCabe



Meanwhile Roger Stone will still sit in jail for "lying under oath"



Our justice system is broken



If you hate Trump you get away with crimes



RT if you're sick of Democrat Privilege — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2020

Turning Point Action’s Ryan Fournier

Andrew McCabe perjured himself numerous times,



And leaked confidential information to the media.



Meanwhile Roger Stone is facing 7-9 years in jail for lying.



Our justice system is completely broken.



RT if you think McCabe should be prosecuted. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 14, 2020

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton

President Trump, the libs have rigged the system. There can be no doubt today as McCabe enjoys the special protection and two-tiered justice of #resistance status



Pardon General Flynn.



Pardon him today.



If McCabe is not guilty, Flynn is not guilty — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 14, 2020

Newsmax TV host John Cardillo

McCabe was literally fired for lying to the FBI#RogerStone and @GenFlynn were destroyed for same@realDonaldTrump needs to pardon them now. Today. Don't wait another second.



If Barr has an issue, he can resign. He dropped the ball here. I'm more furious by the minute. https://t.co/fIZDqxlWGY — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 14, 2020

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee

Then @realDonaldTrump commute convictions of Roger Stone and Gen Flynn. If ppl in govt abuse their power & are not held accountable then there is no justice. https://t.co/mzoh8Zuczh — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 14, 2020

One America News Network host Liz Wheeler

So when Roger Stone lies to the feds, they recommend 9 years in prison. When Flynn lies to the feds, they try to send him to prison. But when Andy McCabe lies to the feds, they let him go free. Does that sound like justice?! — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 14, 2020

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist and OANN host Jack Posobiec

They want put Roger Stone away for 9 years but Andrew McCabe doesn't even get charged https://t.co/bFBw0qvx0s — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2020

Photo Credit: Marc Nozell

