Roger Stone And Alex Jones Probed Over Ties To Capitol Rioters

Roger Stone in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021

Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

The Justice Department is reportedly probing ties between far right-wing luminaries such as Roger Stone and Alex Jones and the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6. Investigators are seeking to determine if Stone, Jones and others merely inspired the pro-Trump mob or if they could potentially be held accountable for conspiring to carry out the attack. The probe is still in an early stage and investigators say they do not have evidence to support criminal charges against the far right-wing figures, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We are investigating potential ties between those ph...

roger stone

Why Rural Doesn’t Have To Equal Red

Photo by Raphael Rychetsky on Unsplash

To say that President Joe Biden lost the rural vote is to sugarcoat the dire situation Democrats face out beyond the suburbs. Why? Well, scoff too many lazy politicos and pundits, rural America is indelibly red, filled with white rubes and racists, so Dems should write them off and concentrate resources where the big numbers are.

Aha! Might it be a problem for a political party to dismiss an entire diverse constituency of millions as a block of static numbers in some consulting firm's big-data computers — rather than, say, as human beings to be courted and won over? The national Democratic Party is a myopic, data-driven operation, as was inadvertently admitted two days after the presidential election by Rep. Cheri Bustos, head of the party's congressional campaign arm. According to The New York Times, "'Something went wrong,' Ms. Bustos said, blaming incorrect modeling of the electorate in polling."

rural america

