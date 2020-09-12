Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Roger Stone Says If Trump Loses Election, He Should Seize Total Power

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone

Photo by Victoria Pickering/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Roger Stone is making baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and is urging Donald Trump to consider several draconian measures to stay in power, including having federal authorities seize ballots in Nevada, having FBI agents and Republican state officials "physically" block voting under the pretext of preventing voter fraud, using martial law or the Insurrection Act to carry out widespread arrests, and nationalizing state police forces.

Stone, a longtime confidant of the president, made the comments during a September 10 appearance on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars network. On July 10, Trump commuted a 40-month prison sentence that was handed down to Stone after he was convicted of lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into 2016 election interference. Namely, Stone lied to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks, which released hacked emails with the aim of boosting Trump's prospects. In the weeks leading up to the commutation, Stone made a number of media appearances where he asked Trump to grant him clemency and said that in exchange, he could be a more effective campaigner for the president's 2020 reelection efforts.

Stone's efforts are now underway, and his aim appears to be to spread conspiracy theories about voter fraud and call for actions that would likely intimidate potential Joe Biden voters.

During his September 10 appearance on The Alex Jones Show, Stone declared that the only legitimate outcome to the 2020 election would be a Trump victory. He made this assertion on the basis of his entirely unfounded claim that early voting has been marred by widespread voter fraud.

Stone argued that "the ballots in Nevada on election night should be seized by federal marshalls and taken from the state" because "they are completely corrupted" and falsely said that "we can prove voter fraud in the absentees right now." He specifically called for Trump to have absentee ballots seized in Clark County, Nevada, an area that leans Democratic. Stone went on to claim that "the votes from Nevada should not be counted; they are already flooded with illegals" and baselessly suggested that former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) should be arrested and that Trump should consider nationalizing Nevada's state police force.

Beyond Nevada, Stone recommended that Trump consider several actions to retain his power. Stone recommended that Trump appoint former Rep. Bob Barr (R-GA) as a special counsel "with the specific task of forming an Election Day operation using the FBI, federal marshals, and Republican state officials across the country to be prepared to file legal objections and if necessary to physically stand in the way of criminal activity."

Stone also urged Trump to consider declaring "martial law" or invoking the Insurrection Act and then using his powers to arrest Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, "the Clintons" and "anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity."


Stone is no stranger to interfering in elections. He was reportedly an organizer of the so-called "Brooks Brothers riot" during the 2000 presidential election that led to vote counting being suspended in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

roger stone
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Insists His Cowardice Is Exactly Like Churchill’s Courage

President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May talk in front of a portrait of Churchill

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Donald Trump on Thursday night sought to defend his public downplaying of the coronavirus threat by comparing his response to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"As the British government advised the British people in the face of World War II, 'Keep calm and carry on.' That's what I did," Trump said at a rally in Michigan, where images showed the majority of rallygoers did not wear masks, nor adhere to social-distancing guidelines mandated in the state.

Keep reading... Show less
winston churchill