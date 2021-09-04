The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: DeSantis Declares ‘It Really Doesn’t Impact Me’ If People Get Vaccinated

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Photo from Ron DeSantis' official Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to push his dangerous anti-vaxx policies and his promotion of expensive treatment versus prevention, announcing that "it really doesn't impact me or anyone else" if someone gets vaccinated, which is false.

"I don't want a biomedical security state," said the GOP governor, whose state now ranks 26th in full-vaccination rate of those 18 or older.

"At the end of the day, the vaccines have helped people ward off severe illness, and you know, we obviously worked very hard to distribute it. At the end of the day though, it is what somebody, it's about your health and whether you want that protection or not, it really doesn't impact me or anyone else because we've seen the data on that."

The coronavirus is transmitted through the air.

A study published in July in The New England Journal of Medicine finds that vaccinated individuals "are likely to be less contagious than unvaccinated people and don't transmit the virus as much to others," WebMD reports.

More vaccinated people mean less infections, more hospital beds, fewer cases of long-term COIVD, fewer deaths, and less chance of new strains or variants cropping up.

Watch:

