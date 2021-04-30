The National Memo Logo

Giuliani: ‘Crooked’ Feds Raided His Home Because They’re ‘Jealous’

Rudy Giuliani speaks to White House Trump rally on January 6, 2021

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/TNS

NEW YORK — Beleaguered former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed Thursday that federal investigators only raided his Manhattan apartment and office this week because they’re “jealous” of his erstwhile career as a prosecutor and cooked up a “garbage” case against him to smear his name. Giuliani, who served as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s, unloaded on the feds in an appearance on his namesake radio show, his first public comments since FBI agents stormed his Upper East Side home and Midtown law firm at dawn Wednesday. “I’ve done your job longer and ...

Biden Nominees Poised To Take Control Of Postal Service, Oust DeJoy

Three Biden Nominees Poised To Take Over Postal Service Board

Photo by Aranami is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A Senate committee voted in favor of President Joe Biden's three nominees for governing board overseeing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

