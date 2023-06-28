The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Special Counsel Interviews Giuliani In January 6 Investigation Of Trump

@CynicalBrandon
Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani

Former President Donald Trump's erstwhile personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by United States Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith as part of the investigation into Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election, CNN exclusively revealed on Tuesday.

"The meeting between Giuliani, his attorney Robert Costello, and investigators took place in recent weeks. The sources declined to say what investigators' questions focused on during the meeting, which has not been previously reported," according to CNN.

CNN noted that while no criminal charges have been filed amidst the ongoing probe, "prosecutors appear to be nearing charging decisions, sources familiar with the case have said."

Giuliani is believed to have been instrumental in Trump's scheme to send fake electors to Washington to dupe Congress into certifying Trump as the winner over President Joe Biden as well as Trump's allegedly fraudulent fundraising campaigns based on his false conspiracy theory that the election was stolen.

"Sources say that some of the grand jury questioning has centered on the actions of top lawyers around Trump, including Giuliani, with investigators seeking information about their baseless claims of widespread voter fraud," CNN explained.

"The special counsel's office has long shown interest in several members of Trump's post-election legal team, including Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and John Eastman, as well as former Justice Department appointee Jeffrey Clark," CNN added, "who tried to help Trump's push to use the department to overturn the election."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Rudy Giuliani

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What's Really Going On With That 'Smoking Gun' Tape Of Trump In Bedminster

@LucianKTruscott
What's Really Going On With That 'Smoking Gun' Tape Of Trump In Bedminster

Mark Meadows, left, and former President Donald Trump

The big story last night and all day today has been the audio tape obtained by CNN of Defendant Trump bragging about the top-secret plan to attack Iran during an interview for a book Mark Meadows was writing about his big, difficult, arduous 11 months as White House chief of staff. We already knew that Special Counsel Jack Smith had the tape, apparently obtained from either the writer and publisher for the Meadows book, or from one of the two staffers who were present during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less
trump documents
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}