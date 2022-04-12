The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

How Fox News Weaponized ‘Don’t Say Gay’ To Persecute Teachers

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Republicans have long relied on right-wing media’s inflammatory rhetoric to mobilize their voters. But with Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, state Republicans have effectively deputized the most Fox-News-and-Facebook-addicted members of the party’s base to act on frenzied smears that LGBTQ teachers are “grooming” children.

Here’s the key legislative text from Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law:

Endorse This: Kimmel Hits Back Hard At 'Klan Mom' Marjorie Greene (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, and Jimmy Kimmel

Image via Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel prides himself on gleefully lambasting and calling out all the infinite hypocrisy in today's deranged GOP (or is it QOP?). Recently, the late-night comedy host found himself embroiled in a spat with unhinged white nationalist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she called the Capitol police on the comedian. Kimmel, refusing to allow this nut an ounce of space to spew her totally baseless claims, brilliantly pointed out the sheer hypocrisy of Greene calling the cops on him.

At issue was a quip Kimmel made after Greene, whom Kimmel calls “Klan mom”, had called the three GOP senators who supported Ketanji Brown Jackson’s supreme court nomination “pro-pedophile." Kimmel joked: “where is Will Smith when you need him?”

