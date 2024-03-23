The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

For 'Reagan Republicans,' A Third Party Is The Coward's Way Out

@monacharenEPPC
For 'Reagan Republicans,' A Third Party Is The Coward's Way Out
Former President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

During the all-too-brief one-on-one contest between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, there was a good deal of analysis declaring it the last stand of the Reaganite vision for the GOP versus the MAGA takeover. That was the wishiest of wishful thinking — and not just because such large segments of the current Republican Party delight in Trump. It's also because the Reaganite wing has made such a poor showing for itself.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump

Watch Margie Struggle To Explain Her  'Motion To Vacate' House Speaker

Watch Margie Struggle To Explain Her  'Motion To Vacate' House Speaker
Margie Lied: Debunking That 'Migrant Crime Wave' Canard
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia’s main contribution to the degradation of competent government, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, just put Speaker Mike Johnson on notice with a motion to vacate the chair, the process that some Freedom Caucus Republicans used to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last fall. It’s filed, but she hasn’t yet activated it to force a floor vote. That was probably a smart move on her part since she’d definitely lose if she tried to derail the two-week recess the House is ready to set off on.

Keep reading...Show less
Marjorie Taylor Greene
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}