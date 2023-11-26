The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Extraordinary Election Victory In Dauphin County Could Flip Seat Democratic

@PoliticsWolf
Scott Perry

Rep. Scott Perry

In a historic victory, Democrats have gained their first majority on the Board of Commissioners in Dauphin County since at least 1919—and possibly ever—after Republican Chad Saylor conceded to Democrat Justin Douglas following this month’s elections. Notably, the county includes the state capital of Harrisburg and nearby suburbs, Combined with Democratic wins around the state, every county that Joe Biden won in 2020 will now have a Democratic-led county government, covering 56 percent of the state's population. As Bolts magazine's Daniel Nichanian has detailed, Pennsylvania's county governments play an important role in administering elections, determining access to voting, and certifying election results in this major swing state.

In addition, Dauphin County forms the heart of the 10th Congressional District, a closely divided area now represented by Republican Rep. Scott Perry. Perry, a top election denier and ally of Donald Trump, has been under investigation for his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Democrats are eager to unseat him next year and already have a crowded field of candidates vying to do so. Whoever wins the nomination may benefit if the new board majority takes steps to make voting easier, including by increasing the availability of drop boxes and allowing voters to correct problems with mail-in ballots.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Scott Perry

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Brain Drain: Why Smarter Workers Are Fleeing Red States For Blue

@alexvhenderson
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Many liberal and progressive pundits have been predicting a "brain drain" from red states — skillful, college-educated doctors, university professors and teachers leaving because of oppressive MAGA policies. OB-GYNs are worried about draconian anti-abortion laws; teachers and librarians are under attack from the far-right Moms for Liberty.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Republicans Join Democrats To Oust Coup Plotter Scott Perry

@MJBoddie
Scott Perry

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

Since Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) participated in ex-President Donald Trump's plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he's faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in his state of Pennsylvania.

Keep reading...Show less
Scott Perry
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}