Republicans Join Democrats To Oust Coup Plotter Scott Perry
Since Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) participated in ex-President Donald Trump's plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he's faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in his state of Pennsylvania.
The Daily Beast notes in a recent exclusive report that "as part of an FBI probe into efforts to overturn the election, in August 2022, the FBI confiscated Perry's phone with a court-authorized search warrant—though the FBI has been unable to access the phone amid legal challenges."
Now, seven Democrats in Pennsylvania believe "they have a real shot at ousting the infamous Trump ally this cycle by banking that voters in Perry's district will reject his role in the 'Big Lie' and hardline brand of politics."
According to the Beast, Democratic candidates like Marine Corps fighter pilot Lt. Col. Mike O’Brien and ex-local broadcast journalist Janelle Stelson "are counting on that sentiment to turn the tides in Perry's Pennsylvania district, which encompasses Dauphin County—home of the state capitol Harrisburg—as well as parts of Cumberland and York counties."
The news outlet notes, "Democrats flipped the Dauphin County Board of Commissioners for the first time in 100 years this month. Some school board races, including in the conservative York County, have also trended Democrat."
Stelson told the Beast, "I can't imagine that people want to continue to vote for somebody who basically negated their votes."
Furthermore, Pennsylvania Republicans against Trump "have piled onto the race to oust Perry," according to the Beast, including "The centrist Democratic Welcome PAC" which financially backs "Republicans Against Perry" headed by "longtime Pennsylvania Republican operative Craig Snyder."
The news outlet notes, "Republicans Against Perry has not backed a Democratic primary candidate—though they may endorse as the race unfolds. In the general election, if the campaign determines the Democratic candidate can be competitive, Republicans Against Perry intends to support their campaign."
Snyder said, "We think he deserves to be replaced, and we think he can be replaced."
State Democratic strategist Mike Minkus added, "Everything from his attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election, to his extreme views on issues that are important like abortion, I think this district is primed to be extremely competitive."
Additionally, Minkus emphasized, "it's never a good thing with voters when the FBI seizes your cellphone."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.