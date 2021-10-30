The National Memo Logo

House Panel Questioning Defendants About Origins Of January 6 Violence

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is expanding the reach of its investigation to include interviewing rioters who were among the thousands who breached the Capitol during that deadly day.

On Friday afternoon the committee will interview remotely one of the 650 charged in the January 6 attack.

Politico describes the interview as "part of an attempt to collect evidence about the rioters' motivations, contacts, and travel arrangements."

An attorney representing multiple Jan. 6 defendants also arranged for the Committee to interview another defendant, not one of her clients, "who claimed to have information related to associates of Alex Jones, the far right broadcaster who helped promote pro-Trump election conspiracy theories."

That attorney, Heather Shaner, tells Politico another of her clients has already spoken to the Committee and still another has offered to.

"The committee," Politico adds, "was set to hold closed-door interviews Friday with Amy and Kylie Kremer, a mother-daughter duo whom committee investigators believed were part of organizing Trump's rally at the Ellipse. But a committee aide confirmed the depositions were postponed amid ongoing talks."

