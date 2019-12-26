fbpx

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Sen. Collins’ ‘Bipartisan’ Campaign Tainted By Trump Endorsement

Sen. Collins’ ‘Bipartisan’ Campaign Tainted By Trump Endorsement

Joan McCarter December 26, 2019
Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Well, this is going to furrow Sen. Susan Collins’ brow for the holiday!

That generated some fun headlines back home in Maine. Like this one: “Donald Trump backs reelection of Susan Collins,” with the subhead, “In a tweet Monday, President Donald Trump said he agrees 100% that Collins is needed to ensure Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate next year.” Just a little bit inconvenient for her after she announced last week that she will be seeking reelection, touting her “bipartisan commonsense approach” in an email to supporters.

Right. Bipartisan.

So bipartisan that Trump BFF Lindsey Graham and Trump himself are talking about how essential she is to the “GOP majority.” Nothing screams “bipartisan” like that. It’s not doing Collins much of a favor as she tries to pull the wool over the eyes of Mainers for one last election. But sort of kudos to Graham and Trump for once again exposing her for the total fraud she is.

