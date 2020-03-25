Sen. Graham Supports Gov. Cuomo On Pandemic Protocols

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump has been expressing his impatience with social distancing, implying that too much of it could be unnecessarily bad for the U.S. economy. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on the other hand, has asserted that aggressive social distancing and an economic recovery are not mutually exclusive — and Sen. Lindsey Graham, known for being one of Trump’s most vigorous defenders, is expressing his agreement with Cuomo.

In a March 24 Twitter thread, the South Carolina Republican posted, “Listened to New York Governor Cuomo’s explanation of how to balance reopening the economy against public health concerns. He rightfully said we can do both, but it must be done smartly, always erring on the side of public health.”

He rightfully said we can do both but it must be done smartly, always erring on the side of public health.

Cuomo, son of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and brother of CNN’s Chris Cuomo, has maintained that if the U.S. doesn’t practice comprehensive social distancing now, the economy will be even worse off in the longrun.

Graham, in his thread, also said of Andrew Cuomo, “His statement, that younger workers and those who have built up antibodies are prime candidates to soon go back into the workforce, makes perfect sense to me.”

Graham went on to say, “Any decision needs to be based on healthcare data with the goal of ensuring we defeat the virus, not promoting its spread.”

One Twitter user, @NancyNSCH — an avowed Trump supporter — chastised Graham for saying something favorable about Cuomo, posting, “You should listen to your President.” But @susan52132641 told @NancyNSCH, “I listen to people who actually understand what is happening, like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and Governor Cuomo.”

@RicoSuaveJD posted, “Trump isn’t doing it smartly.”

