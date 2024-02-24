The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Senate GOP Memo: Candidates Must 'Clearly' Reject Alabama IVF Ruling

@crgibs
Senate GOP Memo: Candidates Must 'Clearly' Reject Alabama IVF Ruling

Embryos prepared for freezing in IVF laboratory

Sen. Mitch McConnell

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — the main campaign arm for GOP candidates for the US Senate — is urging Republicans to distance themselves from the Alabama Supreme Court's recent controversial ruling that frozen embryos are equivalent to human children.

Since the ruling, three in-vitro fertilization (IVF) providers in Alabama have ceased fertility treatments for people hoping to become pregnant in the Yellowhammer State in order to avoid prosecution. In response to the ruling, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has had to publicly state that his office will not prosecute people who are either receiving or providing IVF treatments.

CNN congressional correspondent Lauren Fox tweeted the memo on Friday, which stated that the Alabama ruling was being exploited as "fodder for Democrats hoping to manipulate the abortion issue for electoral gain," and emphasized that there are "zero Republican Senate candidates who support efforts to restrict fertility treatments."

"NRSC encourages Republican senate candidates to clearly and concisely reject efforts by the government to restrict IVF," the memo read, citing research by Kellyanne Conway that found 85 percent of respondents — including 86% of women — support "increasing access to fertility-related procedures and services."

"When responding to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, it is imperative that our candidates align with the public's overwhelming support for IVF and fertility treatments," the memo continued.

The Alabama decision has also proven divisive for Republican presidential candidates. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who is hoping for a strong showing in her home state of South Carolina tomorrow, agreed with the ruling and stated that frozen embryos were indeed "babies." However, former President Donald Trump took a different stance, and called on the Alabama legislature to "act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF."

"Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Mitch McConnell

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Let's Watch The Making Of An 'Extrauterine Child'!

@LucianKTruscott
Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace

This week, the Alabama Supreme Court surprised absolutely no one with a ruling that frozen embryos created through the process of in vitro fertilization are children. Somewhere in its blizzard of references to Biblical verses, Christian theologians, even something called “The Manhattan Declaration,” the court essentially confirmed the long-time anti-abortion ideology that life begins at conception and no matter the method of conception, even a flash-frozen fertilized egg is alive. The Alabama Supreme Court found that frozen embryos are protected under the state’s wrongful death statutes. The decision even went to the trouble of coining a word for these new living beings: extrauterine children.

Keep reading...Show less
IVF

'Insecure' House Speaker Faces Raging Divisions In GOP Congress

@alexvhenderson
Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson

After former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted as speaker, thanks in part to a "motion to vacate" from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the House of Representatives' small Republican majority went through weeks of chaos before confirming Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) for the position.

Keep reading...Show less
Kevin McCarthy
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}