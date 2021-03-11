The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Meyers Puts Fox News And Congressional Republicans On Blast

@nationalmemo

Seth Meyers

Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers

Americans are finally getting the rest of the $2000 direct payments that Democrats promised after Congress passed President Biden's American Rescue Plan on Wednesday. But Fox News has more important concerns, centered around "Looney Toons and the royal family."For some reason Seth Meyers didn't find these news judgments by the Murdoch network very persuasive, so he quite hysterically put Fox News and their Republican allies on blast for 15 minutes -- meting out the rhetorical punishment they deserve.

Yes, help is on the way, and this is how to celebrate. Click and cackle!

Fox News Defends Piers Morgan and Pepe Le Pew as COVID Bill Passes: A Closer Look www.youtube.com

On Twitter, Sen. Wicker Takes Credit For Rescue Plan He Opposed

Sen. Roger Wicker

Photo by NASA HQ PHOTO is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill that provides more aid to struggling Americans.

roger wicker
roger wicker

