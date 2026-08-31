Will The Supreme Court Majority Enable Election Theft To Protect Itself?
With its latest ruling on the Trump administration’s attempt to seize control of the midterm election, the Supreme Court’s right-wing majority once again advertised a contempt for democracy and the Constitution nearly equal to Trump’s own. By allowing him to proceed with his bureaucratic war on mail balloting, even as states are about to mail those ballots to voters, violated the constitutional stricture against federal control of elections but threatened to impose partisan meddling and White House chaos on the democratic process.
While the Court has yet to deliver a final ruling on the Trump executive order at issue, the majority granted an undeserved legitimacy on his nefarious, openly stated intent to derail an election that appears certain to deliver a negative judgment on him and his party.
The temporary ruling raised the deepest concern about the intentions of Chief Justice John Roberts and the “conservative” bloc – whose supposed conservatism no longer extends to upholding legal precedents or constitutional norms. Americans now rightly fear that the court will allow or even encourage Trump to deny voting rights, intimidate voters, and tamper with balloting because the majority has relentlessly expanded his authority and exempted him from balance and oversight. It has awarded him the powers and immunities of a monarch in a manner that would have made the founders retch.
Indeed the majority has consistently placed its weight and reputation behind choices that increased the power of the wealthy in politics while diminishing or eliminating the protections afforded to the least powerful groups in society. Making many of these bad decisions worse is the majority’s recent habit of issuing important rulings on the “shadow docket,” unsigned and unexplained, which both undermines the integrity of those decisions and shields them from criticism. It is hard to know how to evaluate a decision when no logic or law is offered to undergird its validity.
It would not be unlike the Roberts right-wingers to upend this election with a shadow docket ruling, a cowardly maneuver they have adopted in more than two dozen cases since Trump returned to the White House – and ruled in his favor in more than three out of four.
Should the majority intercede now in an election that portends Democratic control of both houses of Congress, everyone should understand that the justices can no longer be seen as disinterested parties. The Republican justices, including specifically Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and the chief justice himself, all rightly fear the advent of a Democratic Senate that will investigate their festering conflicts of interest – and perhaps legislate reforms that would require them to meet the minimum ethical standards they oversee in the federal courts. While those standards don’t apply to the Supreme Court, Senate Democrats have promised to take up court reform as a top priority should they win in November. Be assured that the justices all know that – and that the corrupt majority is terrified that such ruinous scrutiny may be just over the horizon.