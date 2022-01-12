Should We Expect Changes To Our Healthcare In 2022?
Health matters continue to be an important factor for Americans, especially after the chaos and serious problems COVID-19 has caused since 2020. The pandemic made many people a lot more aware of their health, and how important it is to know what's really going on in the healthcare sector.
Maintaining good health is essential, such as the dental checkups you should get every six months for the prevention of cavities and other dental problems. As the healthcare sector grows and makes better technology more available, these checkups might become more regular for every American.
Improvement in the sector could ensure that more people make their health a priority, which is good since about 31 million injuries needing medical attention occur every year in the country, but not everyone is willing to risk the bill of visiting their doctor or nearest hospital.
COVID-19 As 2022 Progresses
The COVID-19 pandemic will likely start to get better as we get deeper into 2022, and it is expected that deaths in the United States will fall by about 80 percent. Although the virus won't be gone, it will be less fatal and life can return to some resemblance of normal again. It is thanks to effective vaccines and booster programs, sufficient supplies, and strict employer mandates that this virus will soon become something a lot more manageable than it was just a few months ago.
However, there will still be people who remain susceptible, and the virus will likely continue to mutate. Still, the virus will become more difficult to spread, and humanity will just accept being a lot more serious about their health as their new normal.
The Fight For Abortion Access Continues
Abortion continues to be a very controversial topic in the U.S. While many people want to get rid of abortion completely, others feel women should have the freedom to choose. In 2021, abortions after six weeks were banned in Texas, which caused many people to voice that the bill is inhumane and goes against women's rights.
Many doctors continue to fight for the right to allow women access to safe abortions as well as accurate information. Mail-in medical abortions have become more accessible, and many startups focused on this matter will continue to grow wherever possible.
A Spotlight Is Placed On Menopause
Sadly, despite the many health advancements and medical breakthroughs we've had over the years, there is still a lot of stigma that clings to menopause. Fortunately, there are medical professionals determined to do something about this matter.
This year, it is hoped that shame can be taken out of discussions of menopause, so more women will realize it's normal and nothing that they should try to hide. There are also various healthy medicines available that women should become aware of — they don't need to endure hot flashes, pain, and mood swings.
The End Of The DNA Sequencing Monopoly?
For the longest time, DNA sequencing has been something that Illumina practically had a monopoly over. There was no one to act as the company's competition, so they just claimed 80 percent of the market share globally.
That is expected to change in 2022 and the years ahead, with many new medical startups coming forward to take their share of the market. This is a good thing because competition ensures that companies will work hard to continue ground-breaking research.
Healthcare Needs To Change
It is essential that the way we look at our health and the healthcare sector continues to change. The use of improved technologies, disregard of unnecessary stigmas, and more affordable healthcare are important for the future of America. Since one in five Americans will get skin cancer before they turn 70, medical care that is advanced and affordable, making it more available to everyone, is of the utmost importance.