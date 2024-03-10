The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
SNL's Cold Open Features Scarlett Johansson In Merciless Katie Britt Burn

Scarlett Johansson

Saturday Night Live's State of the Union cold open begins with Mikey Day as the highly animated POTUS, torching Speaker Mike Johnson. But he soon turns over the screen to Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), "who will do me more good than anything I can say here."

Sitting in her “strange, empty kitchen” and describing herself as a “scary mom” and “the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot,” SNL’s cold-open Katie Britt delivers a “shockingly violent” retort to the State of the Union, featuring a sex trafficking incident that she blames on Joe Biden. She insists the incident is entirely real -- “except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened.”

Special guest Scarlett Johansson delivers an inspired performance as Sen. Britt. Many reviewers called it the best cold open of the season, but then she had such great material for this one. Not a moment you want to miss!

State of the Union Cold Open - SNLyoutu.be


'Trump's Mussolini': Orban's Mar-A-Lago Visit Signals Fascist Alliance

Viktor Orban

This weekend, while President Biden championed the merits of democracy during various campaign stops in swing states, former President Donald Trump hosted far-right Hungarian autocratic president Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago and even took him to a concert.

Donald Trump

Biden Tax Proposal Provokes Right-Wing Defense Of 'Trickle-Down Economics'

Charles Payne

Joe Biden

After President Joe Biden called for an end to “trickle-down economics” and promoted a vision of the U.S. in which the wealthy “pay their fair share” of taxes during his March 7 State of the Union address, conservative media figures defended the discredited economic model and decried the president's call to tax the rich.

Joe Biden
