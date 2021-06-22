Trump Asked Justice Department To Stop ‘SNL’ Mocking Him: Report

Photo by Will Heath/NBC/TNS
In early 2019, former president Donald Trump tried to enlist the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission to probe Saturday Night Live and other late-night comedy shows to stop their teasing, two sources told the Daily Beast. One source reportedly involved in such a discussion said that when Trump was informed that the DOJ doesn't handle such matters, the sitting president expressed disappointment. “Can something else be done about it?" Trump allegedly asked. “I'll look into it," the source, described as having a legal degree, reportedly responded before telling The Da...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web