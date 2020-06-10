Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Watch Spike Lee's Stunning Tribute To George Floyd

Film director Spike Lee

Believe it or not, Spike Lee is 63 years old -- but his voice is vital as ever. He is releasing a new feature (Da 5 Bloods) and last week delivered a compelling film tribute to George Floyd titled 3 Brothers. Every adult American should try to watch it, especially anyone who might not grasp the urgency of radical police reform.

Jimmy Fallon watched 3 Brothers debut on CNN and realized that his own audience ought to see it. He brought the great director on The Tonight Show to introduce and provide insightful commentary, which he does in trademark style.

Please be warned: This film includes graphic violence. It induces feelings of grief, rage, and perhaps shame. But that's the point.

View and share at your discretion.


spike lee
Anti-Vax Star Of ‘Plandemic’ Endorses Bogus Bleach Therapy

Miracle Mineral Solution

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.

Judy Mikovits, the discredited scientist who stars in the lie-filled conspiracy theory film Plandemic, recently appeared on the podcast of a church that has sold a chlorine dioxide product as a coronavirus cure and defended the organization's promotion of the bogus and dangerous treatment. The Food and Drug Administration has stated that "chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use, including COVID-19."

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, which is led by Mark Grenon, has touted supposed "protocols" and products related to Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS), a bleach product that the church falsely claims can cure a variety of ailments, including the coronavirus.

Keep reading... Show less
anti-vaccine