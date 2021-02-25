The National Memo Logo

Monday, December 09, 2019

Manhattan DA Seeks Bannon Records, Pursuing Alleged Crimes Pardoned By Trump

Steve Bannon

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance recently subpoenaed financial records relating to a fraudulent “build the wall” scam allegedly orchestrated by Steve Bannon — signaling the New York prosecutor is looking to go after the right-wing strategist for crimes pardoned by former President Donald Trump, according to a report Wednesday. Vance issued the grand jury subpoenas to Wells Fargo and GoFundMe in late January after Trump preemptively pardoned Bannon for any federal crimes he may have committed as part of an alleged $25 million scheme to defraud donors to a crowdfunding campaign th...

steve bannon

Why The QAnon Cult Is Now Fixated On March 4

Why The QAnon Cult Is Now Fixated March 4

"Qanon nutter splinter group" by marcn is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The startling impacts of former President Donald Trump's presidency and conspiracy theories reach deep into the lives of many families. With the disgraced president out of office, many people are sharing how the QAnon conspiracy theory — built with him at the center and with his support — has torn apart close relationships. And despite the fact that Trump has lost the presidency, which many QAnon believers never thought would happen, many have moved the goalposts and started hoping for his return. In this way, adherents to the delusion believe its vindication is always just a little further in the future.

Keep reading... Show less
qanon march 4

