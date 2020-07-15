Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Kansas GOP Congressman Busted For Election Felonies -- Including Voter Fraud

Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS)

Republican Rep. Steven Watkins of Kansas was charged with three felonies on Tuesday by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Watkins is accused of unlawfully voting in advance, voting without being qualified to do so, and interfering with law enforcement, according to KSNT, a Topeka TV station. He is also reportedly charged with a misdemeanor for failing to change his address with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Kagay said the ongoing pandemic had delayed the investigation. It was originally conducted by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Watkins represents Kansas's Second Congressional District.

Many on Twitter observed the irony of the fact that, despite the Republican Party's obsession with voter fraud — which is generally rare — this is another instance in which a figure in the GOP is implicated in the crime.

Related Articles Around the Web
steve watkins
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

How Big Business Scammed Loans Aimed At Small Firms

@paulkiel
The White House

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

The Paycheck Protection Program was launched to rescue the little guy, the millions of small businesses without the deep pockets needed to survive the COVID-19 shock.

But among the restaurants, dentists and mom-and-pops was Vibra Healthcare, a chain of hospitals and therapy centers spread across 19 states with over 9,000 employees. The biggest PPP loan was supposed to be $10 million, but Vibra found a way to land as much as $97 million.

Keep reading... Show less
paycheck protection program